Car hauler parade gets Darlington community excited for Labor Day race

Hurricane Irma continues to rapidly intensity and is now a category 3 hurricane with 115 mph winds.More >>
Darlington Race weekend is officially underway in the Pee Dee. It all kicked off with the annual car hauler parade. The fun fest started at the Florence Civic Center at 4 p.m. with NASCAR hauler autograph opportunities, kids activities and live music. The haulers left from Florence and went toward Darlington. The NASCAR haulers rode through main square in downtown Darlington for the parade before heading to Darlington RacewayMore >>
A fire is under investigation at a building owned by the City of North Myrtle Beach. The warehouse along Bay Street and Second Avenue is used to perform repairs on city vehicles. The fire happened in part of the warehouse used to store supplies like toilet paper and pens, according to North Myrtle Beach Fire Chief Garry Spain.More >>
Sidney Moorer found himself behind bars Wednesday night after a jury convicted him of obstruction of justice in connection with the 2013 disappearance of Heather Elvis.More >>
Nobody likes high gas prices, and that includes most business owners in the area. According to one study, prices are up nearly 30 cents in a week, with the possibility of rising even more.More >>
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, which in astronomical terms is like getting your hair parted by a Tomahawk missile.More >>
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, about 18 times as far away as the moon, which is really close.More >>
Police are on scene investigating a homicide in Goshen Township early Wednesday, a Clermont County dispatcher confirmed.More >>
A man in North Carolina tried to elude police by running into the ocean and swimming away. Little did he know, a shark was swimming just feet away.More >>
