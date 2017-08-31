Questions still remain following Sidney Moorer’s conviction on obstruction of justice

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Sidney Moorer, right, was found guilty of obstruction of justice on Wednesday. (Source: WMBF News)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Sidney Moorer found himself behind bars Wednesday night after a jury convicted him of obstruction of justice in connection with the 2013 disappearance of Heather Elvis.

Still, there are questions about what the future of the case is. As it turns out, there's a lot more to go.

Moorer was sentenced to 10 years, but he will get credit for time already served, which is nearly a year.

Also, he may be out of jail sooner than that.

"He might be able to max on this in about four years," said former prosecutor Brad Richardson.

According to Richardson, that's because people convicted of non-violent crimes, like obstruction of justice, are eligible for parole sooner.

Then there is an appeal, which Moorer’s attorney, Kirk Truslow, said he would be filing.

Richardson said that, depending on whether the appeal is successful, it could result in quite the plot twist.

"If an appeal was successful, the appellate court has two choices; they could affirm the judge's findings - affirm the verdict - or they could overturn the verdict and remand it for retrial,” Richardson said.

Wednesday brought an end to Moorer's obstruction of justice trial. He still has a second trial in the future on a charge of kidnapping that is tied to Elvis’ disappearance.

Last year, a mistrial was declared in Moorer’s first kidnapping trial. As of now, a second trial has not been scheduled. It will be held in Georgetown.

Related story:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.