Over 1,600 across Grand Strand, Pee Dee without power following storms

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Over 1,600 customers across the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee are without power following severe storms that moved through the area on Thursday.

According to online information from Horry Electric Cooperative, approximately 896 customers were in the dark as of 9 p.m. in the area near the Cool Springs substation, which is north of Conway and east of U.S. 501.

The outage was first reported at 8:15 p.m. Thursday. An estimated restoration time was not available.

Information from Duke Energy stated that 760 customers in Darlington County were without power. The estimated restoration time is 12:15 a.m. Friday.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.