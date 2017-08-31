UPDATE: Tornado warning issued for Horry County, set to expire at 8:45

Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.

Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.

A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.

A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.

A new iPhone launch from Apple is coming, but there’s a nasty side effect for owners of older iPhones and iPads. (Pixabay)

A new iPhone launch from Apple is coming, but there’s a nasty side effect for owners of older iPhones and iPads. Apple will unveil its newest iPhone on Sept. 12. It’s also expected to officially push the new iOS 11 then, and that operating system will mean older iPhones and iPads are now obsolete. Apple’s announced its new iOS 11 will only operate on 64-bit devices, which means the iPhone 5 and 5C and the iPad 4 are now obsolete. So, once iOS 11 launches, which is... More >>