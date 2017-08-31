UPDATE: Tornado warning issued for Horry County, set to expire a - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

UPDATE: Tornado warning issued for Horry County, set to expire at 8:45

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C. has issued a tornado warning for Horry County until 8:45 p.m.

The warning impacts southwestern Horry County.

At 8:08 p.m. a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Dongola, or seven miles southwest of Conway, moving east at 25 mph, according to the NWS.

