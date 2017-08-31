Loris game canceled due to weather, lightning delays Johnsonvill - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Loris game canceled due to weather, lightning delays Johnsonville matchup

Source: Raycom Media Source: Raycom Media

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – At least two area Thursday night football games have been impacted by Thursday's weather. 

The Loris-South Columbus game has been cancelled, while the Johnsonville-Hemingway game has been delayed 30 minutes because of lightning.

Officials hope to get the latter game started at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly