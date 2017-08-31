Strong storms cause damage in Darlington County, Hartsville football game postponed due to weather

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Strong storms Thursday in Darlington County have resulted in reported damage throughout the area, according to emergency management officials.

Darlington County Emergency Management Director Mac McDonald said there is a report of a mobile home on Feast Road in Hartsville that was flipped over.

Additionally, McDonald said there was a report of a roof that was blown off of another mobile home in the Darlington area. He added reports were also coming in of power lines that were down across the county.

According to McDonald, indications are that the damage was caused by straight-line winds.

Severe weather led to the postponement of the Hartsville and Camden football game Thursday night due to the stadium being without power, according to Darlington County School District officials.

That game will be played at 6 p.m. on Friday in Hartsville.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.