Horry County announces permanent partnership for Crime Stoppers

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The largest county in South Carolina has decided to team up with the Lowcountry in a crime-fighting program instead of starting its own as originally planned.

Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry announced this week it's joining forces with Horry County to strengthen the abilities of citizens to safely and anonymously report crime tips.

"That information comes in, once it comes in we have a coordinator here. That coordinator gives that information out, and then is looking for that to come back in. We have a way for it to be reported back in. So we're in constant communication with the Lowcountry to report that information in to make sure those tips are being followed up on," Horry County Police Department Capt. Kris Leonhardt said.

Crime Stoppers hasn't existed in Horry County for about a decade, according to a previous interview with Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught. However, the county didn't stop receiving tips from Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry during that time.

In a press release, the Lowcountry division said, "In the spirit of service to the community, Horry County PD attended our monthly board meetings, learned about our procedures with Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry, and about our logistics and support activities."

Leonhardt said the partnership is beneficial. It now includes Dorchester, Berkeley, Colleton, Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties. He added that the more counties which are involved, the more community involvement and information sharing there is.

Leonhardt said the county has recently used Crime Stoppers to find wanted suspect Marion Javon Campbell. who was sought in connection to the June murder of a 66-year-old taxi driver on Juniper Road.

Many tips were also called in after the CresCom Bank murders and robbery in Conway, Leonhardt said.

Crime Stoppers is a national organization with local chapters, running on donations. Some tips lead to a reward of up to $1,000.

