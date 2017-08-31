County officials release 911 call, dispatch log for deadly Conway bank robbery

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A 911 call and a response log show a minute-by-account of the dispatching of first responders to the deadly CresCom bank robbery in Conway earlier this month.

According to the information, released Thursday by Horry County officials, a member of Security Central dialed 911 at 1:16 p.m. on Aug. 21 after a panic alarm was activated.

The caller told dispatch the alarm came from teller No. 1.

At 1:18 p.m., the log notes that there was “no answer, just keeps ringing” when dispatchers attempted to call back. A Conway officer was already at the bank, located in the 1200 block of 16th Avenue, by 1:17 p.m.

Over the next few minutes, additional law enforcement personnel began arriving to the bank. Medical units were canceled at 1:31 p.m., and the on-call coroner was requested at 2:05 p.m., according to the dispatch log.

Employees Donna Major, 59, of Conway, and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36, of Green Sea, were killed during the robbery.

At 2:07 p.m., a county-wide Be On The Lookout was issued for the suspect’s vehicle. By 2:13, law enforcement personnel were told that vehicle had a Salt Life sticker on the back and dark-tinted windows, the dispatch log stated.

By 2:23 p.m., the vehicle’s information was called in to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Two days later, on Aug. 23, suspect Brandon Council was arrested in Greenville, N.C.

Council was charged with two counts of murder, and one count each of entering a bank with the intent to steal, grand larceny, armed robbery, possession of weapon during a violent crime and being a felon in possession of a pistol.

