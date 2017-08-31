Gas prices in South Carolina on the rise

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Nobody likes high gas prices, and that includes most business owners in the area.

According to one study, prices are up nearly 30 cents in a week, with the possibility of rising even more.

Gas Buddy says average gas prices in South Carolina were $2.05 a week ago. On Thursday, the average price was $2.31 in the Palmetto State. Frustration was not at a premium.

"I think the fact they jacked up so quickly is a little odd to me," said Kevin Barbaro, a local driver.

Others thought differently.

"It's understandable when the refineries are shut down, so we'll just have to deal with it," said Jeff Britton.

"I guess we're going to have to live with it," said Steve Macklen, of Myrtle Beach. "It'd be nice if it can stay where it was at and didn't go no further, you know."

Horry County Council Chairman Mark Lazarus, who owns Broadway Grand Prix in Myrtle Beach, would normally feel the gas price hike, but not this year.

"We've been fortunate the last couple years," he said. "Gas prices have been down tremendously so it's been beneficial. Obviously, it just goes to your bottom line."



It's a different kind of liquid that affects Broadway Grand Prix.

"It hasn't affected us, Lazarus said. "Just normal rain is what affects our business, but tourism has been really good in the Myrtle Beach area."

But it has affected Kevin Barbaro, who is frustrated with refineries in Texas shutting down translating to higher prices.

"Usually when I see something like that, it's just an excuse," he said. "It's just an excuse to jack the prices up."

"Last year, we had Hurricane Matthew, which affected us greatly and was a tremendous loss for us," said Lazarus. "We're not out of hurricane season yet but we haven't had that type of event, but we've lived through it."

According to AAA, the highest recorded average price for unleaded gas in Myrtle Beach was $4.01 back in September 2008.

