What's Happening: Craft beer festivals, family sack races and more on tap for Labor Day weekend

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C. has issued a tornado warning for Horry County until 8:15 p.m. The warning impacts southwestern Horry County and south central Marion County. Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.More >>
The unofficial end of summer will be marked with a number of events across the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee.
The largest county in South Carolina has decided to team up with the Lowcountry in a crime-fighting program instead of starting its own as originally planned.More >>
Strong storms Thursday in Darlington County have resulted in reported damage throughout the area, according to emergency management officials.More >>
A 911 call and a response log show a minute-by-account of the dispatching of first responders to the deadly CresCom bank robbery in Conway earlier this month.More >>
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.More >>
Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.More >>
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, which in astronomical terms is like getting your hair parted by a Tomahawk missile.More >>
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, about 18 times as far away as the moon, which is really close.More >>
A Tornado Warning has been issued for several counties in Central Alabama.More >>
A class action complaint has been filed against Amazon in federal district court in Charleston alleging the company sold "extremely dangerous and/or defective" eclipse glasses in the months before the Aug. 21 event.More >>
A man in North Carolina tried to elude police by running into the ocean and swimming away. Little did he know, a shark was swimming just feet away.More >>
Hurricane Irma continues to rapidly intensity and is now a category 3 hurricane with 115 mph winds.More >>
Police are on scene investigating a homicide in Goshen Township early Wednesday, a Clermont County dispatcher confirmed.More >>
