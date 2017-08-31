What's Happening: Craft beer festivals, family sack races and more on tap for Labor Day weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The unofficial end of summer will be marked with a number of events across the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee.

The Sixth Annual Labor Day Weekend Car Show is Saturday, Sept. 2, at 8 a.m. at the Pee Dee Farmers Market, located at 2513 W. Lucas St. in Florence.

Also in Florence on Saturday is the Florence Food Truck and Beer Mania Festival, running from 11 a.m. to the 7 p.m. at the Florence Fairgrounds.

The Conway Community Cookout takes over Sandridge Park in Conway on Sunday, Sept. 3, starting at 3 p.m. It includes free food, games, a kickball and 3-on-3 basketball tournaments, and sack races. The event is free, and donations and supplies will be accepted for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Celebrate life through diversity at the International Culture Music and Food Fest, running from from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday at the Myrtle Beach Speedway.

Lisa Coombs, event organizer with Kirky Entertainment, said the festival showcases all of the different cultures that are represented along the Grand Strand.

"We have Brazilian, we have a Caribbean restaurant, we have an American restaurant, we have music coming from African, we have Caribbean music," Coombs said.

She added that, before the festival, there wasn't a platform in Myrtle Beach to celebrate the melting pot of diversity in the area, and she's glad this event celebrates culture. Admission is $5 for adults, and free for children age 5 and under. There will also be entertainment for the kids and a fundraiser to support the Jacqueline Rodgers Foundation Inc., an organization that provides financial support to women undergoing breast cancer treatment.

Brew it up this weekend at the Brews, Blues, and BBQ at the House of Blues in North Myrtle Beach on Saturday starting at 5 p.m. This is the sixth year for the event, which features samples of more than 30 craft beers. There will also be live music from theJason Dumm Band.

The Beach Boogie and BBQ Festival also takes place Sept. 1 and Sept. 2 in The Market Common. The event features lives music for both days, along with barbecue sandwiches, combos and ribs.

