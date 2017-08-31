Two arrested, one sought in connection with Marion home invasion

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MARION, SC (WMBF) – Two suspects were arrested and charged in connection with a home invasion in Marion earlier this month that resulted in gunshots.

According to information Marion Police Chief Dewayne Tennie, Melik Abrams, 20, and Shawn Davis, 23, were each charged with attempted murder; first-degree burglary; possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime; discharging a firearm into a dwelling; discharging a firearm in the city limits; malicious injury to real property – value of $2,000 or less; malicious injury to personal property – value of $2,000 or less; and pointing a presenting a firearm at a person.

The two, along with a third man, allegedly entered a residence by kicking in the front door. Shortly after entering, gunshots were exchanged and one of the suspects was struck, Tennie said. All three then fled on foot.

Police continue to look for the third suspect, Michael Gilchrist. Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call the Marion Police Department at (843) 423-8616.

