FIRST ALERT: Small tornado risk developing for Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Tropical humidity will continue to flow into the Carolinas through Saturday with showers and storms likely at times. A small threat of severe weather exists on Friday.

The remnants of Harvey will pass well to our west on Friday, but abundant tropical moisture will be pumped into the Carolinas resulting in several rounds of showers and thunderstorms.

Downpours will be scattered around the region through the evening into the overnight hours tonight. It will be warm and muggy with temperatures dropping into the lower and middle 70s.

Friday will see better chances of showers and thunderstorms across the area. These storms will be possible at anytime, but the best chances will be from midday into the afternoon and evening. While the remnants of Harvey will pass well west of the region, the combination of tropical humidity and lingering wind shear will result in a low risk of a few isolated storms. An isolated tornado risk will exist especially across the Pee Dee. A widespread severe weather outbreak is not expected, but this set up favors the risk of a brief spin up or two. Make sure you've downloaded the WMBF First Alert Weather App and are receiving severe weather alerts. Outside of showers and storms, it will be a warm and muggy Friday with temperatures in the middle and upper 80s.

The Labor Day weekend will start off with a few lingering showers and storms on Saturday especially near the beaches, but dryer weather will gradually take hold. Rain chances are gone by Sunday and Monday as lower humidity returns. Despite the lower humidity, temperatures will creep back up to near 90 inland and middle and upper 80s at the beach.