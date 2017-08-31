Consider This: Commitment remains to serve those in need

Family members hold hands as recovery efforts were underway for a van with 6 family whose bodies were were found in a van at Greens Bayou in east Houston, after Tropical Storm Harvey left the Houston area. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - I am pleased to let you know WMBF’s carriage agreement with DIRECTV has been temporarily extended, ensuring you will continue to receive us through Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Our local commitment is to inform you of dangers, threats and issues that impact our community. As we all witness the devastation of Hurricane Harvey, we are reminded of the power and responsibility of local broadcasters to serve those in need.

Raycom Media teams in and around the affected region are providing vital local news coverage of the devastation. And stations across our group are raising money and awareness for relief efforts.

In fact, thanks to generous viewers across the country, Raycom Media stations have already raised more than $395,000 for Hurricane Harvey relief.

That’s why our parent company offered an extension to DIRECTV and we’re pleased they understood the importance of our local commitment and accepted. Please continue to keep those impacted by Hurricane Harvey in your thoughts and pay attention to the WMBF First Alert Forecast as Hurricane Irma continues to gain strength. We will keep you informed of the latest developments and its potential track.

Thanks for watching WMBF News, and I hope you have a happy and safe Labor Day Weekend.

