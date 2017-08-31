UPDATED: Swimming advisory lifted for section of North Myrtle Beach following elevated bacteria level

DHEC map showing the location of the advisory. (Source: SCDHEC)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A swimming advisory has been lifted for a portion of beach in North Myrtle Beach following an elevated bacteria count.

According to information from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, bacteria levels in the area of 17th Avenue North no longer exceed water quality standards.

Activity can resume in the area.

