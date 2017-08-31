Elevated bacteria level prompts ‘no swimming’ advisory for section of North Myrtle Beach

The devastation in southeast Texas is unprecedented as Hurricane Harvey made landfall in the Lone Star State over the weekend and dumped over 50 inches of rain across large portions of the area.More >>
Due to an elevated bacteria count, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has issued a temporary “no swimming” advisory on the section of the beach at 17th Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach.More >>
Two women were arrested, and a male suspect evaded police after a traffic stop and manhunt in the Galivants Ferry area Wednesday night.More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching the ocean off Myrtle Beach for two boaters who went missing from Oak Island, North Carolina on Sunday. Coast Guard crews, Navy air crews, and partner agencies are actively searching for Steve Chaney and David Hambrick of Gaston County, North Carolina, according to a USGC news release.More >>
Myrtle Beach Fire Department Chief Alvin Payne is set to retire in 2018, according to an official with the department. Chief Payne has been with the City of Myrtle Beach for 41 years, and city spokesman Mark Kruea said he believes Chief Payne’s retirement will be effective in July 2018.More >>
Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast area.More >>
Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is expected to become a major hurricane Thursday night.More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
Wells Fargo now says 3.5 million customers were impacted by its fake accounts scandal, up from the 2.1 million accounts it originally estimated.More >>
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.More >>
Company spokeswoman says flooded chemical plant in small town northeast of Houston is poised to explode, though the timing and the extent of the danger are not clear.More >>
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, which in astronomical terms is like getting your hair parted by a Tomahawk missile.More >>
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, about 18 times as far away as the moon, which is really close.
Harvey death toll surpasses 30; more fatalities expected in coming days during searches for the missing.More >>
A man in North Carolina tried to elude police by running into the ocean and swimming away. Little did he know, a shark was swimming just feet away.More >>
South Korea's military says the U.S. flew B-1B supersonic bombers and F-35 fighter jets over South Korea in a show of force following North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch.More >>
