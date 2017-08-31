Elevated bacteria level prompts ‘no swimming’ advisory for secti - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Elevated bacteria level prompts ‘no swimming’ advisory for section of North Myrtle Beach

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
DHEC map showing the location of the advisory. (Source: SCDHEC) DHEC map showing the location of the advisory. (Source: SCDHEC)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Due to an elevated bacteria count, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has issued a temporary “no swimming” advisory on the section of the beach at 17th Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach.

DHEC has advised the city to post a “No Swimming” sign on this section of the beach, and until further notice, people should not swim in the ocean within 200 feet on either side of the sign.

A recent DHEC reading at the monitoring station at 17th Avenue South was 512 colony-forming units per 100 mL, a measurement of bacterial cells in a sample. A “no swimming” posting is advised when a reading exceeds 104 CFU/100 mL.

The advisory does not mean the beach is closed, and activities such as wading, fishing and shell collecting do not pose a risk, according to DHEC.

DHEC will retest the location, and if the reading has subsided, it will advise the city to remove the posting.

