Elevated bacteria level prompts ‘no swimming’ advisory for section of North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Due to an elevated bacteria count, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has issued a temporary “no swimming” advisory on the section of the beach at 17th Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach.

DHEC has advised the city to post a “No Swimming” sign on this section of the beach, and until further notice, people should not swim in the ocean within 200 feet on either side of the sign.

A recent DHEC reading at the monitoring station at 17th Avenue South was 512 colony-forming units per 100 mL, a measurement of bacterial cells in a sample. A “no swimming” posting is advised when a reading exceeds 104 CFU/100 mL.

The advisory does not mean the beach is closed, and activities such as wading, fishing and shell collecting do not pose a risk, according to DHEC.

DHEC will retest the location, and if the reading has subsided, it will advise the city to remove the posting.

