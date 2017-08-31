Police arrest 2 women after traffic stop, male suspect evades manhunt

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two women were arrested, and a male suspect evaded police after a traffic stop and manhunt in the Galivants Ferry area Wednesday night.

At about 9:15 p.m., an Horry County Police officer patrolling Nichols Highway in the Galivants Ferry area saw a red truck matching the description of a vehicle stolen from Georgetown County, according to a HCPD report. Upon catching up to the vehicle, the officer saw the license plate matched that of the stolen vehicle.

The driver stopped in a driveway on Joyner Swamp Road, and the officer initiated a traffic stop, the report states. While making contact with the driver, the male suspect got out of the vehicle. As a constable approached him to detain him, he began to flee on foot from the vehicle.

The male suspect crossed two separate barbed wire fences while running into the woods, and police lost sight of him, the release states. Police tracked the suspect by his footprints and a light he had, and the Horry County Police Dog Team was called out to track. Police were unable to locate him.

Police detained the driver and the other woman in the car. Natalie Nichole Smith, 28, of Aynor was arrested for outstanding warrants, and Hannah Graham, 18, of Galivants Ferry, was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, according to jail records.

