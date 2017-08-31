UPDATE: Search suspended for two missing NC fisherman after boat found near Murrells Inlet

Image of the boat they went missing in. (Source: USCG)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for two boaters reported missing in from Oak Island, North Carolina last Sunday, according to a release from the Coast Guard.

The missing boat was discovered capsized 15 miles off the coast of Murrells Inlet Friday, and the search was suspended Saturday.

"After an exhaustive search on the water and from the air over the past week, we made the difficult decision to stop searching on Saturday evening," said Rear Adm. Meredith Austin, commander, 5th Coast Guard District.

"We have been in close contact with the families, and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time," Austin said.

The Coast Guard, Navy, and other local agencies searched 33,154 miles for 247 hours for Steve Chaney and David Hambrick off the coast of both North Carolina and South Carolina.

The boaters got underway aboard a 22-foot fishing boat at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday from the South Harbor Boat Ramp in Oak Island, a release from the Coast Guard states. The spouse of one of the men contacted the Coast Guard after they did not return by dark as expected.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Steve Chaney and David Hambrick is asked to call the Coast Guard Sector Charleston at 843-740-7050.

