UPDATE: Search suspended for two missing NC fisherman after boat - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

UPDATE: Search suspended for two missing NC fisherman after boat found near Murrells Inlet

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Foreground: The missing boaters, Background: The boat they went missing in. (Source: USCG) Foreground: The missing boaters, Background: The boat they went missing in. (Source: USCG)
Image of the boat they went missing in. (Source: USCG) Image of the boat they went missing in. (Source: USCG)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for two boaters reported missing in from Oak Island, North Carolina last Sunday, according to a release from the Coast Guard. 

The missing boat was discovered capsized 15 miles off the coast of Murrells Inlet Friday, and the search was suspended Saturday.

"After an exhaustive search on the water and from the air over the past week, we made the difficult decision to stop searching on Saturday evening," said Rear Adm. Meredith Austin, commander, 5th Coast Guard District.

"We have been in close contact with the families, and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time," Austin said. 

The Coast Guard, Navy, and other local agencies searched 33,154 miles for 247 hours for Steve Chaney and David Hambrick off the coast of both North Carolina and South Carolina.

The boaters got underway aboard a 22-foot fishing boat at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday from the South Harbor Boat Ramp in Oak Island, a release from the Coast Guard states. The spouse of one of the men contacted the Coast Guard after they did not return by dark as expected.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Steve Chaney and David Hambrick is asked to call the Coast Guard Sector Charleston at 843-740-7050.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Hartsville woman back in custody after escaping from police car Saturday night

    Hartsville woman back in custody after escaping from police car Saturday night

    Sunday, September 3 2017 1:34 PM EDT2017-09-03 17:34:59 GMT
    Lynette Lyde (Source: Florence County Detention Center)Lynette Lyde (Source: Florence County Detention Center)

    A woman was taken back into custody Sunday morning after escaping from a police car Saturday night while being transported to the Florence County Detention Center, according to Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Lynette Lyde, 43, of Hartsville, was arrested originally for shoplifting. As she was being transported to the Florence County Detention Center around 8:00 Saturday night, Lyde was able to escape the officer’s car 

    More >>

    A woman was taken back into custody Sunday morning after escaping from a police car Saturday night while being transported to the Florence County Detention Center, according to Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Lynette Lyde, 43, of Hartsville, was arrested originally for shoplifting. As she was being transported to the Florence County Detention Center around 8:00 Saturday night, Lyde was able to escape the officer’s car 

    More >>

  • Conway man facing multiple charges after April robbery at Myrtle Beach motel

    Conway man facing multiple charges after April robbery at Myrtle Beach motel

    Sunday, September 3 2017 1:19 PM EDT2017-09-03 17:19:56 GMT
    Ramondez Deandre Myers (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)Ramondez Deandre Myers (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

    A Conway man was arrested Saturday in connection to an April robbery of a Myrtle Beach motel. Ramondez Deandre Myers, 23, also known as “Romeo,” has been charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, kidnapping, and two counts of failure to appear. Officers responded to the Happy Holiday Motel on April 6th in reference to a robbery. 

    More >>

    A Conway man was arrested Saturday in connection to an April robbery of a Myrtle Beach motel. Ramondez Deandre Myers, 23, also known as “Romeo,” has been charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, kidnapping, and two counts of failure to appear. Officers responded to the Happy Holiday Motel on April 6th in reference to a robbery. 

    More >>

  • Breaking

    UPDATE: Search suspended for two missing NC fisherman after boat found near Murrells Inlet

    UPDATE: Search suspended for two missing NC fisherman after boat found near Murrells Inlet

    Sunday, September 3 2017 12:38 PM EDT2017-09-03 16:38:37 GMT
    Foreground: The missing boaters, Background: The boat they went missing in. (Source: USCG)Foreground: The missing boaters, Background: The boat they went missing in. (Source: USCG)

    The U.S. Coast Guard is searching the ocean off Myrtle Beach for two boaters who went missing from Oak Island, North Carolina on Sunday. Coast Guard crews, Navy air crews, and partner agencies are actively searching for Steve Chaney and David Hambrick of Gaston County, North Carolina, according to a USGC news release.

    More >>

    The U.S. Coast Guard is searching the ocean off Myrtle Beach for two boaters who went missing from Oak Island, North Carolina on Sunday. Coast Guard crews, Navy air crews, and partner agencies are actively searching for Steve Chaney and David Hambrick of Gaston County, North Carolina, according to a USGC news release.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly