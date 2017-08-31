Search continues for two missing NC fisherman after boat found n - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

Search continues for two missing NC fisherman after boat found near Murrells Inlet

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Foreground: The missing boaters, Background: The boat they went missing in. (Source: USCG) Foreground: The missing boaters, Background: The boat they went missing in. (Source: USCG)
Image of the boat they went missing in. (Source: USCG) Image of the boat they went missing in. (Source: USCG)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The U.S. Coast Guard is still searching the ocean off Myrtle Beach for two boaters who went missing from Oak Island, North Carolina on Sunday after their boat was found near Murrells Inlet.

The Coast Guard Southeast tweeted Friday they are working with the United States Navy to search areas around Murrells Inlet. Their missing boat was located 15 miles east of Murrells Inlet with no one on board.

Coast Guard crews, Navy air crews, and partner agencies are actively searching for Steve Chaney and David Hambrick of Gaston County, North Carolina, according to a USGC news release. Crews are searching for the missing boaters in the ocean from Charleston to Myrtle Beach.

The boaters got underway aboard a 22-foot fishing boat at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday from the South Harbor Boat Ramp in Oak Island, the release states. The spouse of one of the men contacted the Coast Guard after they did not return by dark as expected.

Coast Guard crews from Charleston are relieving North Carolina Crews to continue the search, officials stated.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Coast Guard Sector Charleston at 843-740-7050.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Breaking

    Search continues for two missing NC fisherman after boat found near Murrells Inlet

    Search continues for two missing NC fisherman after boat found near Murrells Inlet

    Friday, September 1 2017 11:39 AM EDT2017-09-01 15:39:00 GMT
    Foreground: The missing boaters, Background: The boat they went missing in. (Source: USCG)Foreground: The missing boaters, Background: The boat they went missing in. (Source: USCG)

    The U.S. Coast Guard is searching the ocean off Myrtle Beach for two boaters who went missing from Oak Island, North Carolina on Sunday. Coast Guard crews, Navy air crews, and partner agencies are actively searching for Steve Chaney and David Hambrick of Gaston County, North Carolina, according to a USGC news release.

    More >>

    The U.S. Coast Guard is searching the ocean off Myrtle Beach for two boaters who went missing from Oak Island, North Carolina on Sunday. Coast Guard crews, Navy air crews, and partner agencies are actively searching for Steve Chaney and David Hambrick of Gaston County, North Carolina, according to a USGC news release.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    Trial delayed for man accused of kidnapping, murdering Aynor man in 2013

    Trial delayed for man accused of kidnapping, murdering Aynor man in 2013

    Friday, September 1 2017 11:38 AM EDT2017-09-01 15:38:02 GMT
    Javon Gibbs (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)Javon Gibbs (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

    One of the men accused of kidnapping and murdering 19-year-old Zachary Malinowski in 2013 will not be going to trial next week, as previously scheduled. The trial for Javon Gibbs, charged with kidnapping and murder, will not be starting on Tuesday, September 4, as there was a defense motion granted that affects the state’s ability to try the case, according to Robert Kittle with the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

    More >>

    One of the men accused of kidnapping and murdering 19-year-old Zachary Malinowski in 2013 will not be going to trial next week, as previously scheduled. The trial for Javon Gibbs, charged with kidnapping and murder, will not be starting on Tuesday, September 4, as there was a defense motion granted that affects the state’s ability to try the case, according to Robert Kittle with the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

    More >>

  • Horry County announces permanent partnership for Crime Stoppers

    Horry County announces permanent partnership for Crime Stoppers

    Friday, September 1 2017 11:28 AM EDT2017-09-01 15:28:25 GMT
    Source: Raycom MediaSource: Raycom Media

    The largest county in South Carolina has decided to team up with the Lowcountry in a crime-fighting program instead of starting its own as originally planned.  

    More >>

    The largest county in South Carolina has decided to team up with the Lowcountry in a crime-fighting program instead of starting its own as originally planned.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly