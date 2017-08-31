Search continues for two missing NC fisherman after boat found near Murrells Inlet

Image of the boat they went missing in. (Source: USCG)

Foreground: The missing boaters, Background: The boat they went missing in. (Source: USCG)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The U.S. Coast Guard is still searching the ocean off Myrtle Beach for two boaters who went missing from Oak Island, North Carolina on Sunday after their boat was found near Murrells Inlet.

The Coast Guard Southeast tweeted Friday they are working with the United States Navy to search areas around Murrells Inlet. Their missing boat was located 15 miles east of Murrells Inlet with no one on board.

Coast Guard crews, Navy air crews, and partner agencies are actively searching for Steve Chaney and David Hambrick of Gaston County, North Carolina, according to a USGC news release. Crews are searching for the missing boaters in the ocean from Charleston to Myrtle Beach.

The boaters got underway aboard a 22-foot fishing boat at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday from the South Harbor Boat Ramp in Oak Island, the release states. The spouse of one of the men contacted the Coast Guard after they did not return by dark as expected.

Coast Guard crews from Charleston are relieving North Carolina Crews to continue the search, officials stated.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Coast Guard Sector Charleston at 843-740-7050.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.