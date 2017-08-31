Myrtle Beach Fire Chief Payne set to retire in 2018

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching the ocean off Myrtle Beach for two boaters who went missing from Oak Island, North Carolina on Sunday. Coast Guard crews, Navy air crews, and partner agencies are actively searching for Steve Chaney and David Hambrick of Gaston County, North Carolina, according to a USGC news release.More >>
Myrtle Beach Fire Department Chief Alvin Payne is set to retire in 2018, according to an official with the department. Chief Payne has been with the City of Myrtle Beach for 41 years, and city spokesman Mark Kruea said he believes Chief Payne’s retirement will be effective in July 2018.More >>
Thousands of residents are stranded and in need of help as flood waters resulting from Hurricane Harvey still fill the streets of many Texas communities.More >>
Hurricane Irma intensified rapidly overnight and is now a category 2 hurricane with 100 mph winds.More >>
Local law enforcement agencies now have access to surplus military gear restricted for more than two years after a President Barack Obama executive order banned the sale of armored vehicles, bayonets, grenade launchers and certain weapons. President Donald Trump reversed the ban with an executive order of his own Monday.More >>
Wells Fargo now says 3.5 million customers were impacted by its fake accounts scandal, up from the 2.1 million accounts it originally estimated.More >>
Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is expected to become a major hurricane Thursday night.More >>
Harvey death toll surpasses 30; more fatalities expected in coming days during searches for the missing.More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast area.More >>
Company spokeswoman says flooded chemical plant in small town northeast of Houston is poised to explode, though the timing and the extent of the danger are not clear.More >>
For 48 hours, the trapped employees made bread to share with those in need.More >>
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.More >>
A man in North Carolina tried to elude police by running into the ocean and swimming away. Little did he know, a shark was swimming just feet away.More >>
