Myrtle Beach Fire Chief Payne set to retire in 2018

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Fire Department Chief Alvin Payne is set to retire in 2018, according to an official with the department.

Chief Payne has been with the City of Myrtle Beach for 41 years, and city spokesman Mark Kruea said he believes Chief Payne’s retirement will be effective in July 2018.

WMBF News has reached out to Chief Payne for comment.

