Bank employees thank officers with breakfast; department donates trees to deadly bank robbery victims' families

MBPD's Chief Prock presents two trees for the families of the two victims of the deadly bank robbery. (Source: MBPD)

CresCom employees and members of the MBACC serve a 'thank you' breakfast to the MBPD. (Source: MBPD on Facebook)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The staff of the CresCom Bank in Conway, the recent target of a bank robbery that claimed the lives of two employees, showed their appreciation to the Myrtle Beach Police Department by serving them breakfast Wednesday.

The department was honored to be served the breakfast by the bank staff and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce staff, a Facebook post from the MBPD states.

“We were humbled by the fact that CresCom still wanted to show their appreciation to us, knowing the loss their family had recently suffered,” the post states.

In turn, MBPD’s Chief Prock presented the branch managers with two trees that will be given to families of Katie Skeen and Donna Major, the two employees shot and killed during the robbery on Monday, August 21. The trees were provided by the Southern Scapes Landscaping and Garden Center.

