Bank employees thank officers with breakfast; department donates trees to deadly bank robbery victims' families

The staff of the CresCom Bank in Conway, the recent target of a bank robbery that claimed the lives of two employees, showed their appreciation to the Myrtle Beach Police Department by serving them breakfast Wednesday.More >>
Two people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on West highway 576 in Marion County Wednesday night. A fire engine, a rescue unit and a medic responded to the accident at the red light at West Hwy. 576 and West Hwy. 76 at about 8:20 p.m. Wednesday night, according to a Facebook post from the Marion Rural Fire DepartmentMore >>
A jury has returned a verdict of guilty in the obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer.More >>
Lumberton police continue to search for a suspect wanted in connection with a Wednesday shooting that left one person injured.More >>
A North Carolina man missing since Aug. 22 may have traveled to Florence.More >>
Company spokeswoman says flooded chemical plant in small town northeast of Houston is poised to explode, though the timing and the extent of the danger are not clear.More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
Irma is expected to become a major hurricane by the time it reaches the eastern Caribbean early next week.More >>
Dozens of people called 911 in panic watching a woman drive all over the roadway and in the median on I-75 South near Springboro on Aug. 19.More >>
Though it is no immediate threat to land, Tropical Storm Irma is forecast to head west or west-northwest over the next several days and become a hurricane.More >>
An 81-year-old Richland County man trying to stop two men from stealing television sets from a Midlands department store was killed last Tuesday.More >>
Tropical Storm Irma has formed in the Atlantic off the coast of Africa.More >>
