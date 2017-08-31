2 injured in 2-car crash in Marion County Wednesday night

One of the vehicles involved in the crash. (Source: Marion Rural Fire Dept.)

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on West highway 576 in Marion County Wednesday night.

A fire engine, a rescue unit and a medic responded to the accident at the red light at West Hwy. 576 and West Hwy. 76 at about 8:20 p.m. Wednesday night, according to a Facebook post from the Marion Rural Fire Department.

Two occupants were transported to the hospital, the post states.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol also responded.

