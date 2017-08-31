2 injured in 2-car crash in Marion County Wednesday night

The staff of the CresCom Bank in Conway, the recent target of a bank robbery that claimed the lives of two employees, showed their appreciation to the Myrtle Beach Police Department by serving them breakfast Wednesday.More >>
The staff of the CresCom Bank in Conway, the recent target of a bank robbery that claimed the lives of two employees, showed their appreciation to the Myrtle Beach Police Department by serving them breakfast Wednesday.More >>
Two people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on West highway 576 in Marion County Wednesday night. A fire engine, a rescue unit and a medic responded to the accident at the red light at West Hwy. 576 and West Hwy. 76 at about 8:20 p.m. Wednesday night, according to a Facebook post from the Marion Rural Fire DepartmentMore >>
Two people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on West highway 576 in Marion County Wednesday night. A fire engine, a rescue unit and a medic responded to the accident at the red light at West Hwy. 576 and West Hwy. 76 at about 8:20 p.m. Wednesday night, according to a Facebook post from the Marion Rural Fire DepartmentMore >>
A jury has returned a verdict of guilty in the obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer.More >>
A jury has returned a verdict of guilty in the obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer.More >>
Lumberton police continue to search for a suspect wanted in connection with a Wednesday shooting that left one person injured.More >>
Lumberton police continue to search for a suspect wanted in connection with a Wednesday shooting that left one person injured.More >>
A North Carolina man missing since Aug. 22 may have traveled to Florence.More >>
A North Carolina man missing since Aug. 22 may have traveled to Florence.More >>
Company spokeswoman says flooded chemical plant in small town northeast of Houston is poised to explode, though the timing and the extent of the danger are not clear.More >>
Company spokeswoman says flooded chemical plant in small town northeast of Houston is poised to explode, though the timing and the extent of the danger are not clear.More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
Harvey death toll surpasses 30; more fatalities expected in coming days during searches for the missing.More >>
Harvey death toll surpasses 30; more fatalities expected in coming days during searches for the missing.More >>
A van that was reportedly swept away during by Harvey flooding with six family members still trapped inside has been found, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Wednesday.More >>
A van that was reportedly swept away during by Harvey flooding with six family members still trapped inside has been found, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Wednesday.More >>
The therapy will rewire white blood cells to attack cancer cells.More >>
The therapy will rewire white blood cells to attack cancer cells.More >>
In Jasper, city officials were also forced to release water from the Angelina and Neches river dam, near the B.A. Steinhagen Reservoir. The water was almost spilling over the dam, when the decision was made. Not only will this add to the record amount of water created by Harvey, but more houses will be in danger of flooding.More >>
In Jasper, city officials were also forced to release water from the Angelina and Neches river dam, near the B.A. Steinhagen Reservoir. The water was almost spilling over the dam, when the decision was made. Not only will this add to the record amount of water created by Harvey, but more houses will be in danger of flooding.More >>
A mom has been charged after her 12-year-old daughter was found with a tattoo at her elementary school.More >>
A mom has been charged after her 12-year-old daughter was found with a tattoo at her elementary school.More >>
Tropical Storm Harvey made landfall just west of Cameron, Louisiana, early Wednesday morning and is now moving over southwestern Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center reported.More >>
Tropical Storm Harvey made landfall just west of Cameron, Louisiana, early Wednesday morning and is now moving over southwestern Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center reported.More >>