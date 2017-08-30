One injured after being shot at railroad tracks in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – Lumberton police continue to search for a suspect wanted in connection with a Wednesday shooting that left one person injured.

According to information from the Lumberton Police Department, the shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. in the roadway of West Fifth Street at the railroad tracks.

The victim was reportedly shot while waiting on a train to pass. His condition is believed to be life-threatening, as the local hospital prepared him to be flown out for treatment, according to investigators.

Police continue to work on a person of interest believed to be involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LPD at (910) 671-3845.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.