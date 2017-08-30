One injured after being shot at railroad tracks in Lumberton

A jury has returned a verdict of guilty in the obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer.More >>
Lumberton police continue to search for a suspect wanted in connection with a Wednesday shooting that left one person injured.More >>
A North Carolina man missing since Aug. 22 may have traveled to Florence.More >>
The third day of the obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer included testimony by a forensic expert specializing in analyzing cell phone location data and from Tammy Moorer's cousin, who said Sidney Moorer showed him “something” on a cell phone indicating that Moorer knew more about Elvis’ disappearance than what he told police.More >>
While the school year is young, the district has been busy making adjustments to address the concerns of Horry County parents. One of the questions focused on the timing of the bus routes.More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
Tropical Storm Irma has formed in the Atlantic off the coast of Africa.More >>
A van that was reportedly swept away during by Harvey flooding with six family members still trapped inside has been found, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Wednesday.More >>
Though it is no immediate threat to land, Tropical Storm Irma is forecast to head west or west-northwest over the next several days and become a hurricane.More >>
A jury has returned a verdict of guilty in the obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer.More >>
The therapy will rewire white blood cells to attack cancer cells.More >>
An 81-year-old Richland County man trying to stop two men from stealing television sets from a Midlands department store was killed last Tuesday.More >>
Tropical Storm Harvey made landfall just west of Cameron, Louisiana, early Wednesday morning and is now moving over southwestern Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center reported.More >>
The opening of all floodgates at Toledo Bend Lake Wednesday afternoon prompted the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Department to "strongly advise" residents on the western side of the parish to evacuate.More >>
