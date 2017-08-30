Missing North Carolina man may have traveled to Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A North Carolina man missing since Aug. 22 may have traveled to Florence.

According to information from the Columbus County, N.C., Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, 77-year-old Arthur Lee Heyward, of Whiteville, N.C., was reported missing by his brother. He was last seen at his mailbox by a neighbor.

The missing man reportedly suffers from medical issues that cause disorientation, according to the CCSO.

Authorities believe Heyward may traveled through Florence, Sumter, and/or Charleston. He has family who live in the Sumter area.

Anyone with information about the man’s whereabouts should contact the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 642-6551.

