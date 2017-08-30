Police: Suspects accused of using knives to rob man of backpack full of steaks

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police arrested two men for allegedly pulling knives on a man and taking his backpack full of steaks.

According to online records from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, Jesse Barhoom, 25, and Okera Bomani, 54, were both charged with armed robbery.

An incident report from the MBPD states officers located the alleged victim on Tuesday afternoon in the 200 block of Oak Street.

The man told police he was approached by the suspects, who pulled knives on him, cut his backpack strap and made off with the pack.

Inside the backpack was approximately six packs of steaks that were valued at $70, the report stated.

The victim reportedly identified the suspects, who were found in Withers Park Swash.

