Deal Diva: Best ways to donate to victims of Hurricane Harvey

Every Wednesday at 4pm, Christel Bell brings you some great ways for you and your family to save money!More >>
Every Wednesday at 4pm, Christel Bell brings you some great ways for you and your family to save money!More >>
Families looking to beat the heat this summer can skate on the ice rink at the Florence Civic Center starting Thursday. It will be decked out in beach and summer-themed décor and colored blue for a limited time.More >>
Families looking to beat the heat this summer can skate on the ice rink at the Florence Civic Center starting Thursday. It will be decked out in beach and summer-themed décor and colored blue for a limited time.More >>
Myrtle Beach police arrested two men for allegedly pulling knives on a man and taking his backpack full of steaks.More >>
Myrtle Beach police arrested two men for allegedly pulling knives on a man and taking his backpack full of steaks.More >>
A jury has returned a verdict of guilty in the obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer.More >>
A jury has returned a verdict of guilty in the obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer.More >>
A program at one local university is changing the stereotypes for people with disabilities to go to college. Not only are these students getting a secondary education, but also learning to be self-sufficient and find a job after graduation.More >>
A program at one local university is changing the stereotypes for people with disabilities to go to college. Not only are these students getting a secondary education, but also learning to be self-sufficient and find a job after graduation.More >>
An 82-year-old man died Wednesday after being struck by a trailer while crossing U.S. 501 near the Myrtle Beach Speedway.More >>
An 82-year-old man died Wednesday after being struck by a trailer while crossing U.S. 501 near the Myrtle Beach Speedway.More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
A jury has returned a verdict of guilty in the obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer.More >>
A jury has returned a verdict of guilty in the obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer.More >>
Tropical Storm Irma has formed in the Atlantic off the coast of Africa.More >>
Tropical Storm Irma has formed in the Atlantic off the coast of Africa.More >>
Though it is no immediate threat to land, Tropical Storm Irma is forecast to head west or west-northwest over the next several days.More >>
Though it is no immediate threat to land, Tropical Storm Irma is forecast to head west or west-northwest over the next several days.More >>
A van that was reportedly swept away during by Harvey flooding with six family members still trapped inside has been found, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Wednesday.More >>
A van that was reportedly swept away during by Harvey flooding with six family members still trapped inside has been found, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Wednesday.More >>
Not many people can experienced the week Larissa McCorkle has had. Her youngest daughter, 25 year old LaChandra Ciera McCorkle died Saturday afternoon in a collision with a marked Charlotte Mecklenburg Police vehicle.More >>
Not many people can experienced the week Larissa McCorkle has had. Her youngest daughter, 25 year old LaChandra Ciera McCorkle died Saturday afternoon in a collision with a marked Charlotte Mecklenburg Police vehicle.More >>
A mom has been charged after her 12-year-old daughter was found with a tattoo at her elementary school.More >>
A mom has been charged after her 12-year-old daughter was found with a tattoo at her elementary school.More >>
The therapy will rewire white blood cells to attack cancer cells.More >>
The therapy will rewire white blood cells to attack cancer cells.More >>