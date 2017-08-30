Surfside Beach restaurant plans to donate profits to Harvey relief efforts

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - South Carolina is stepping up to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey and one restaurant in Surfside Beach plans to donate its profits to relief efforts.

For the next two weeks, customers can stop by Hamburger Joe's to enjoy a nice burger and 100 percent of the proceeds will benefit those affected in Harvey who have been impacted by Harvey.

Restaurant owner Tony Cherney said he just wanted to do something to help, and it was an easy way for customers to donate to the cause.

"All you have do is buy and enjoy a hamburger here at the restaurant and they've donated to the disaster relief," Cherney said. "The more people that buy a hamburger, the more money we can send over there.".

Those who don't buy a hamburger but would still like to donate can contribute to the donation bucket at the restaurant.

The restaurant is located at 1410 U.S. 17 South in Surfside Beach. The fundraiser ends on Sept. 11 and all funds will be distributed to the American Red Cross.

