Surfside Beach restaurant plans to donate profits to Harvey relief efforts

An 82-year-old man died Wednesday after being struck by a trailer while crossing U.S. 501 near the Myrtle Beach Speedway.More >>
South Carolina is stepping up to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey and one restaurant in Surfside Beach plans to donate its profits to relief efforts.More >>
A former Darlington Police officer has been arrested and charged with misconduct in office, petit larceny, and financial transaction card fraud, according to jail records.More >>
The Lamar police chief has been arrested on several charges, including filing a false police report with a felony, misconduct in office, and theft of a controlled substance, and is incarcerated at the Darlington County Detention Center.More >>
A jury has returned a verdict of guilty in the obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer.More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
A van that was reportedly swept away during by Harvey flooding with six family members still trapped inside has been found, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Wednesday.More >>
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >>
After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.More >>
An 81-year-old Richland County man trying to stop two men from stealing television sets from a Midlands department store was killed last Tuesday.More >>
The therapy will rewire white blood cells to attack cancer cells.More >>
Tropical Storm Irma has formed in the Atlantic off the coast of Africa.More >>
A mom has been charged after her 12-year-old daughter was found with a tattoo at her elementary school.More >>
Not many people can experienced the week Larissa McCorkle has had. Her youngest daughter, 25 year old LaChandra Ciera McCorkle died Saturday afternoon in a collision with a marked Charlotte Mecklenburg Police vehicle.More >>
