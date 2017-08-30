UPDATE: Man killed after being struck by trailer while crossing U.S. 501

Traffic was blocked because of fatal crash on the northbound side of U.S. 501. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An 82-year-old man died Wednesday after being struck by a trailer while crossing U.S. 501 near the Myrtle Beach Speedway.

According to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler, the crash happened at 3:45 p.m. Robert Lee Toney died from multiple trauma caused by being struck by the trailer, which was being towed by a truck.

Fowler added that this is an accidental death.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

