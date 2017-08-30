Coroner responds to crash on northbound side of U.S. 501 near S.C. 31

A collision on the norhbound side of U.S. 501 has blocked the roadway. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County deputy coroner has responded to a collision in the northbound side of U.S. 501 near S.C. 31.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler confirmed he had arrived on the scene around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, but had no further information at the time.

Online records from the South Carolina Highway Patrol state the roadway is blocked at U.S. 501 northbound and S.C. 31.

It is listed as a collision with injuries that occurred at 3:50 p.m. Wednesday.

