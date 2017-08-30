FIRST ALERT: Showers at times to finish the week

The Horry County deputy coroner has responded to a collision in the northbound side of U.S. 501 near S.C. 31.More >>
The Horry County deputy coroner has responded to a collision in the northbound side of U.S. 501 near S.C. 31.More >>
The third day of the obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer included testimony by a forensic expert specializing in analyzing cell phone location data and from Tammy Moorer's cousin, who said Sidney Moorer showed him “something” on a cell phone indicating that Moorer knew more about Elvis’ disappearance than what he told police.More >>
The third day of the obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer included testimony by a forensic expert specializing in analyzing cell phone location data and from Tammy Moorer's cousin, who said Sidney Moorer showed him “something” on a cell phone indicating that Moorer knew more about Elvis’ disappearance than what he told police.More >>
According to a post from the North Myrtle Beach Chiefs’ Facebook page, both JV and Varsity football games against West Brunswick High will be moved up, “in anticipation of inclement weather for Friday night.”More >>
According to a post from the North Myrtle Beach Chiefs’ Facebook page, both JV and Varsity football games against West Brunswick High will be moved up, “in anticipation of inclement weather for Friday night.”More >>
Lake Busbee has added fishing to the list of restrictions and prohibited activities at the landmark.More >>
Lake Busbee has added fishing to the list of restrictions and prohibited activities at the landmark.More >>
The state of South Carolina has already seen three billion-dollar disaster events in 2017. The National Centers for Environmental Information has tracked nine such weather and climate disaster events in the United States this year, not including Hurricane Harvey.More >>
The state of South Carolina has already seen three billion-dollar disaster events in 2017. The National Centers for Environmental Information has tracked nine such weather and climate disaster events in the United States this year, not including Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.More >>
After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.More >>
A van that was reportedly swept away during by Harvey flooding with six family members still trapped inside has been found, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Wednesday.More >>
A van that was reportedly swept away during by Harvey flooding with six family members still trapped inside has been found, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Wednesday.More >>
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >>
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >>
Though it is no immediate threat to land, Tropical Storm Irma is forecast to head west or west-northwest over the next several days.More >>
Though it is no immediate threat to land, Tropical Storm Irma is forecast to head west or west-northwest over the next several days.More >>
An 81-year-old Richland County man trying to stop two men from stealing television sets from a Midlands department store was killed last Tuesday.More >>
An 81-year-old Richland County man trying to stop two men from stealing television sets from a Midlands department store was killed last Tuesday.More >>
The therapy will rewire white blood cells to attack cancer cells.More >>
The therapy will rewire white blood cells to attack cancer cells.More >>