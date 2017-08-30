FIRST ALERT: Showers at times to finish the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) After a brief break, showers and a few storms return to the forecast to finish up the work week.

Humidity will be on the rise tonight through Thursday as the leftover moisture from Harvey starts to stream into the Carolinas.

Clouds will thicken through the night and it wont be quite as comfortable as last night. Temperatures will drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Thursday will start off mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers mainly across the Pee Dee. The rest of the day will feature warm and muggy weather flowing back into the region under mostly cloudy skies. Shower chances will increase through the afternoon and evening especially across the Pee Dee. Afternoon temperatures will warm into the middle and upper 80s.

Friday will see better chances of showers and a few thunderstorms across the area, but it's not looking like a washout. However, some of the downpours could be briefly heavy at times. Temperatures will again return to the middle 80s.

The Labor Day weekend will start off with a few lingering showers especially near the beaches early Saturday, but dryer weather will gradually take hold. Rain chances are gone by Sunday and Monday as lower humidity returns. Despite the lower humidity, temperatures will creep back up to near 90 inland and middle and upper 80s at the beach.