UPDATE: Sidney Moorer sentenced to 10 years for obstruction of justice, will receive credit for one year already served

Sidney Moorer was sentenced to 10 years for obstruction of justice. (Source: WMBF News)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A jury has returned a verdict of guilty in the obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer.

After deliberating for almost an hour, the jury came back with its verdict.

The defendant chose not to testify on his own behalf. He appeared emotional at times, dabbing at his eyes with a paper towel.

Before court wrapped up, Judge Markley Dennis sentenced Moorer to 10 years in prison, the maximum penalty he could receive. He will receive credit for time already served, which was from Feb. 21, 2014 to Feb. 1, 2015, according to the defense attorneys.

Wednesday’s verdict followed three days of testimony in this trial, in which Moorer was convicted of lying to investigators about making a call to Heather Elvis from a pay phone on the night of her disappearance in December 2013. This was revealed during his first trial last year on a charge of kidnapping.

In her closing argument, assistant solicitor Nancy Livesay noted that records from the pay phone showed that Moorer was the last person to talk to Elvis, for almost 10 minutes.

“He was important, he was key, and his first go-to move was to story to the police,” Livesay said in her closing argument.

During defense attorney Kirk Truslow’s closing, he said he had never seen such an “atrocious” case from the prosecution.

This was the second time Moorer faced a jury in connection with Elvis’ disappearance. His first kidnapping trial in June 2016 ended in a mistrial.

A second trial will be held in Georgetown, but a date has not yet been set.

Sidney Moorer’s wife, Tammy Moorer, is also charged with kidnapping. She has not yet gone to trial on her charge and a date has not been set.

