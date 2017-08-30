Former Darlington Police officer arrested for misconduct, larceny, fraud

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A former Darlington Police officer has been arrested and charged with misconduct in office, petit larceny, and financial transaction card fraud, according to jail records.

Ricky Williams was fired on June 15, according to Darlington Police Chief Watson.

Williams was booked into the Darlington County Detention Center Wednesday morning at 11:36 a.m. He is charged by SLED for two counts of misconduct in office, one count of petit larceny less than $2,000, and one count of financial transaction card fraud less than $500 in six months, according to jail records.

WMBF News is working to learn more – Chief Watson indicated a statement would be released later.

This arrest comes on the same day as the arrest of Lamar Police Chief Jason Chaney, who was charged with misconduct in office, filing a false police report, and theft of a controlled substance. WMBF News has not yet learned whether these arrests are related.

