Former Darlington Police officer arrested for misconduct, larceny, fraud

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Ricky Williams. (Source: Darlington County Detention Center) Ricky Williams. (Source: Darlington County Detention Center)

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A former Darlington Police officer has been arrested and charged with misconduct in office, petit larceny, and financial transaction card fraud, according to jail records.

Ricky Williams was fired on June 15, according to Darlington Police Chief Watson.

Williams was booked into the Darlington County Detention Center Wednesday morning at 11:36 a.m. He is charged by SLED for two counts of misconduct in office, one count of petit larceny less than $2,000, and one count of financial transaction card fraud less than $500 in six months, according to jail records.

WMBF News is working to learn more – Chief Watson indicated a statement would be released later.

This arrest comes on the same day as the arrest of Lamar Police Chief Jason Chaney, who was charged with misconduct in office, filing a false police report, and theft of a controlled substance. WMBF News has not yet learned whether these arrests are related.

    Tammy Moorer's relative Donald Demarino testifies in Sidney Moorer's trial. (Source: WMBF News)Tammy Moorer's relative Donald Demarino testifies in Sidney Moorer's trial. (Source: WMBF News)

    The third day of the obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer included testimony by a forensic expert specializing in analyzing cell phone location data and from Tammy Moorer's cousin, who said Sidney Moorer showed him “something” on a cell phone indicating that Moorer knew more about Elvis’ disappearance than what he told police.

    The October 2015 flood is the only NECI tracked event to top $1 billion and exclusively affect South Carolina. (source: WMBF News)The October 2015 flood is the only NECI tracked event to top $1 billion and exclusively affect South Carolina. (source: WMBF News)

    The state of South Carolina has already seen three billion-dollar disaster events in 2017. The National Centers for Environmental Information has tracked nine such weather and climate disaster events in the United States this year, not including Hurricane Harvey.

    HCPD is one of 19 local agencies utilizing military equipment. (source: WMBF News)HCPD is one of 19 local agencies utilizing military equipment. (source: WMBF News)

    Local law enforcement agencies now have access to surplus military gear restricted for more than two years after a President Barack Obama executive order banned the sale of armored vehicles, bayonets, grenade launchers and certain weapons. President Donald Trump reversed the ban with an executive order of his own Monday.

