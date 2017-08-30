Lamar Police chief arrested for filing false police report, misconduct, theft of controlled substance

The third day of the obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer included testimony by a forensic expert specializing in analyzing cell phone location data and from Tammy Moorer's cousin, who said Sidney Moorer showed him “something” on a cell phone indicating that Moorer knew more about Elvis’ disappearance than what he told police.More >>
According to a post from the North Myrtle Beach Chiefs’ Facebook page, both JV and Varsity football games against West Brunswick High will be moved up, “in anticipation of inclement weather for Friday night.”More >>
The state of South Carolina has already seen three billion-dollar disaster events in 2017. The National Centers for Environmental Information has tracked nine such weather and climate disaster events in the United States this year, not including Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Local law enforcement agencies now have access to surplus military gear restricted for more than two years after a President Barack Obama executive order banned the sale of armored vehicles, bayonets, grenade launchers and certain weapons. President Donald Trump reversed the ban with an executive order of his own Monday.More >>
A former Darlington Police officer has been arrested and charged with misconduct in office, petit larceny, and financial transaction card fraud, according to jail records.More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >>
After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.More >>
Photos with pleas for help in finding the missing from Tropical Storm Harvey are being posted, cut-and-pasted, and retweeted by the thousands as desperate family members seek loved ones who they fear might be dead, but may only have a dead phone.More >>
Though it is no immediate threat to land, Tropical Storm Irma is forecast to head west or west-northwest over the next several days.More >>
After Kevin Hart issued a challenge on social media, many celebrities have donated money to help the victims of Harvey.More >>
Deputies said a woman was headed home with her 11-year-old son when he called 911 about her erratic driving.More >>
Not many people can experienced the week Larissa McCorkle has had. Her youngest daughter, 25 year old LaChandra Ciera McCorkle died Saturday afternoon in a collision with a marked Charlotte Mecklenburg Police vehicle.More >>
With Labor Day gas demand around the corner, gas prices could spike because of Harvey's disruptive effects in the Gulf.More >>
A mom has been charged after her 12-year-old daughter was found with a tattoo at her elementary school.More >>
