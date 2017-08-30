Lamar Police chief arrested for filing false police report, misc - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Lamar Police chief arrested for filing false police report, misconduct, theft of controlled substance

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Jason Chaney. (Source: Darlington Co. Detention Center) Jason Chaney. (Source: Darlington Co. Detention Center)

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Lamar police chief has been arrested on several charges, including filing a false police report with a felony, misconduct in office, and theft of a controlled substance, and is incarcerated at the Darlington County Detention Center.

Jason Chaney is charged by the State Law Enforcement Division with filing a false police report with a felony, two counts of misconduct in office, and two counts of theft of a controlled substance. The date of the offenses is listed as June 5, 2017, according to jail records.

Chaney was booked into the Darlington County Detention Center at 11:33 a.m. Wednesday.

