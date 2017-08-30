Ice skating rink returns to Florence Civic Center for limited time

The Florence Civic Center ice rink will be blue, and decked out with summer-themed decor. (Source: Ken Baker)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Families looking to beat the heat this summer can skate on the ice rink at the Florence Civic Center starting Thursday. It will be decked out in beach and summer-themed décor and colored blue for a limited time.

The ice rink will be available to the public until September 10, according to a news release from the civic center, located at 3300 W. Radio Drive in Florence. Two-hour sessions will be available on Thursdays through Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults and $7 for kids under 12. Skaters can bring their own skates or rent them for $3.

The ice rink will be colored blue, and the theme will include real palm trees, beach ball and ocean décor, along with Carolina Beach Music and the hottest summer tracks, the release states.

“We wanted to incorporate a summer theme, but offer a cool substitute…so we’re bringing the beach indoors,” said Nick Hooker, Director of Marketing for the Florence Civic Center. “Just wait until you see the blue ice we’re creating, it’s going to be memorable.”

The blue ice is created with a special additive, supplemented into the eco-friendly calcium-based white paint, the release states. The mixture is sprayed onto the ice layer halfway through the ice creation process, which will help it stay crisp throughout the skate sessions.

The ice rink was able to be brought to the civic center during the summer due to some shifted bookings, and completion of several arena projects ahead of schedule, according to Brandon McAllister, Director of Operations for the venue.

“As soon as we saw the opening, we started planning for ice skating,” McAllister said. “Now we can offer the community an exciting and cool substitute to the sizzling heat as we say farewell to summer.”

In addition, the FXtreme Video Game Truck will be available inside the arena on Fridays and Saturdays, the release states. The truck features nine 4K gaming TVs with over 100 video game titles for Xbox one, Xbox 360, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, Wii, Wii U and more. Gameplay is sold separately from skate admission.

The Florence Civic Center is managed by SMG, which provides management services to over 240 public assembly facilities, according to the release.

