IRMA UPDATE: Worst of Irma's impacts to arrive through tonight

The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Irma will continue to wind down over central Georgia tonight, but the large size of the storm means wind, rain and surge will continue through much of the night.

Mobile users, tap here to view a slideshow of images showing the latest forecast tracks, potential impacts and more.

WIND: WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT until midnight tonight. Winds have already reached 45-50 mph on the Grand Strand. The gustiest winds will arrive on late this evening. Peak wind gusts will reach 40 to 45 mph across the Pee Dee. Gusts to 50 are likely near the Grand Strand by through midnight. These winds are nothing compared to the winds from Matthew, but isolated downed trees and power outages are possible.

COASTAL FLOODING/EROSION: Beach erosion is likely, especially in areas which were damaged last year in Hurricane Matthew. Some areas of the beach could see dune overwash at times. During high tide tonight, minor coastal flooding will be possible, especially in flood prone areas of Garden City, Surfside Beach, Cherry Grove and North Myrtle Beach. Water level rises of 1 to 3 feet are possible (but still well below Matthew levels). Gale warnings are in effect now as winds will reach 30-40 knots just off shore.

Monday high tide- 12:01pm

TORNADO: The far outer rain bands from Irma will be rotating onshore during the day tonight. Individual storms within these bands will have the risk of producing brief, isolated tornadoes. The most likely time frame for isolated tornadoes will be from the late afternoon through the evening hours.

RAIN: Because Irma will likely be moving fairly quickly and passing well to our west, huge rainfall amounts and severe flooding are not expected. According to the current track, rain totals of 2 to 3 inches are possible across much of the region. Isolated totals may reach 4 inches. The heaviest rain will likely be from late evening through early tomorrow.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.