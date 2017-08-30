IRMA UPDATE: Westward track is holding steady

The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As of 5am Friday, Irma has slightly weakened, but remains a powerful category 4 hurricane with winds of 155 mph and continues to move to the west. On the current path, Irma will devastate areas of the southern Bahamas today.

Today's forecast models, and now the official forecast track, have seen a westward shift, and the latest track keeps features even more of a westward track. The latest track keeps Irma over the Florida peninsula rather than returning to the Atlantic. This is a much more optimistic outcome for our region, but we're still 3 to 4 days from potential impacts from our area, and more track adjustments are possible. This westward shift poses a serious threat to the east coast of Florida as well as much of the Florida peninsula. Despite Irma's track well west of the region, the large size of the storm means impacts are still likely across much of our area.

LOCAL IMPACTS BASED ON CURRENT FORECAST TRACK:

WIND: Based on the current forecast track, wind gusts of tropical storm force are possible across much of the region. Winds of this magnitude can lead to downed trees and scattered power outages. The strongest winds would be likely late Monday night.

RAIN: Because Irma will likely be moving fairly quickly, huge rainfall amounts and severe flooding are not expected at this time. According to the current track, rain totals of 3 to 6 inches are possible across much of the region. The highest rain totals, of 5 to 10 inches, would be most likely well south across the Lowcountry and Georgia. The heaviest rain will likely be late Monday through early Tuesday.

OCEAN CONDITIONS: Dangerously rough surf, high risk of rip currents and increased wave heights of 3 to 6 feet will make our coastal waters very dangerous starting this weekend through early next week.. Strong shore breaks and overhead waves can cause injuries and Small Craft Advisories are in place. This could also lend itself to beach erosion due to a lack of dunes, which were destroyed last year in Hurricane Matthew.

IF FORECAST TRACK SHIFTS EAST:

TORNADO: Assuming Irma comes ashore well to our south, much of our region will be on the favorable side for tornadoes. The most favorable time for tornadoes would be from Monday into Monday night.

SURGE: The risk of significant storm surge is high with hurricane Irma. Despite the storm likely coming ashore well to our south, the large size of the storm and a long duration of onshore winds means that significant water rises are possible. In addition several days of very rough and battering seas could lead to severe beach erosion. Many area beaches and dunes have yet to recover from hurricane Matthew, making coastal communities more vulnerable to erosion and storm surge.

Continue to review your family hurricane plan in the event Irma impacts the Carolinas. Make sure you know which evacuation zone you live in and the evacuation route you need to take. Check and update your hurricane supply kit.

