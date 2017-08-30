IRMA UPDATE: Track shifts even farther west, improving forecast for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee

The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As of 11am Friday, the brand new forecast track from the NHC has shifted even farther west bringing Irma on the coast of Florida Sunday morning as a powerful category 4 hurricane with winds of 150mph. While this is going to be a worst case scenario for the state of Florida, it means big improvements in our forecast.

Despite Irma's track well west of the region, the large size of the storm means impacts are still likely across much of our area. Irma's strength and size along with a tight pressure gradient will deliver gusty winds, rough surf and beach conditions. Our rain amounts are trending downward, but rain is still to be expected. The main timeframe for these fringe impacts of Hurricane Irma will be late Sunday and through the day Monday with improving conditions by late Tuesday

Mobile users, tap here to view a slideshow of images showing the latest forecast tracks, potential impacts and more.

LOCAL IMPACTS BASED ON CURRENT FORECAST TRACK:

*Near tropical storm force wind gusts possible

*Minor coastal flooding with high tide Sunday morning

*Lower rain amounts with current track

*Low risk of an isolated tornado near the coast and southern portions of the Pee Dee



WIND: Based on the current forecast track, wind gusts near tropical storm force are possible across much of the region. Winds of this magnitude can lead to downed trees and scattered power outages. The strongest winds would be likely Monday.

COASTAL FLOODING/EROSION: Dangerously rough surf, high risk of rip currents and increased wave heights of 3 to 6 feet will make our coastal waters very dangerous starting this weekend through early next week. Strong shore break waves and overhead waves can cause injuries and cause disorientation. This could also lend itself to beach erosion due to a lack of dunes, which were destroyed last year in Hurricane Matthew. While a significant storm surge is unlikely based on the current track, minor coastal flooding in the typical areas is possible with high tides Sunday and Monday.

Sunday high tide- 11:04am and 11:35pm

Monday high tide- 12:01pm

TORNADO: Assuming Irma comes ashore well to our south, much of our region will be on the favorable side for tornadoes. The most favorable time for tornadoes would be from late Sunday into Monday.

RAIN: Because Irma will likely be moving fairly quickly, huge rainfall amounts and severe flooding are not expected at this time. According to the current track, rain totals of 3 to 6 inches are possible across much of the region. The highest rain totals, of 5 to 10 inches, would be most likely well south across the Lowcountry and Georgia. The heaviest rain will likely be early Monday through early Tuesday.

IF FORECAST TRACK SHIFTS EAST:

SURGE: The risk of significant storm surge is high with hurricane Irma. Despite the storm likely coming ashore well to our south, the large size of the storm and a long duration of onshore winds means that significant water rises are possible. In addition several days of very rough and battering seas could lead to severe beach erosion. Many area beaches and dunes have yet to recover from hurricane Matthew, making coastal communities more vulnerable to erosion and storm surge.

Continue to review your family hurricane plan in the event Irma impacts the Carolinas. Make sure you know which evacuation zone you live in and the evacuation route you need to take. Check and update your hurricane supply kit. If you have the luxury of time, hold off on making any major or costly hurricane preps until more pieces of the puzzle become clear tomorrow once we know when and exactly where the storm turns north.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.