IRMA UPDATE: Irma downgraded to a Tropical Storm over the Florida Panhandle.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hurricane Irma has gradually weakened overnight and is now a tropical storm. It will continue to weaken as it moves up into the Florida Panhandle and Georgia through today.

We are still expecting the fringe effects will continue to increase across South Carolina. The worst of the weather will arrive across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee during this afternoon and evening. While conditions will be nothing like what the region saw from Hurricane Matthew, a few power outages and downed trees are likely.

IRMA'S FRINGE EFFECTS INCLUDE:

*Gusty winds this afternoon and evening 35-45mph

*Minor coastal flooding during high tide at noon today and again at midnight tonight

*Dangerous rip currents, minor beach erosion, and gale force winds at sea.

*Periods of rain with some heavy downpours at times, especially during the 5pm drive

*Low risk of an isolated tornado this afternoon and evening.

WIND: WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT until midnight tonight. While Irma will pass well to our west, the large size of the storm combined with a large area of high pressure well to our north will combine to produce a period of gusty winds from tomorrow through Monday night. Winds will gusts to 30 to 35 mph at times through Monday morning. The gustiest winds will arrive on Monday afternoon and evening. Peak wind gusts will reach 40 to 45 mph during the late afternoon and evening across the entire area. A few gusts to 50 are likely near the Grand Strand by late afternoon. These winds are nothing compared to the winds from Matthew, but isolated downed trees and power outages are possible.

COASTAL FLOODING/EROSION: COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT from 11am to 2pm today. Dangerously rough surf, a high risk of rip currents and increased wave heights of 3 to 8 feet will make our coastal waters very dangerous through Tuesday. Beach erosion is likely, especially in areas which were damaged last year in Hurricane Matthew. Some areas of the beach could see dune overwash at times. During high tide at noon today, minor coastal flooding will be possible, especially in flood prone areas of Garden City, Surfside Beach, Cherry Grove and North Myrtle Beach. Water level rises of 1 to 3 feet are possible (but still well below Matthew levels). Gale warnings are in effect now as winds will reach 30-40 knots just off shore.

Monday high tide- 12:01pm

TORNADO: The far outer rain bands from Irma will be rotating onshore during the day today. Individual storms within these bands will have the risk of producing brief, isolated tornadoes. The most likely time frame for isolated tornadoes will be from the late afternoon through the evening hours.

RAIN: Because Irma will likely be moving fairly quickly and passing well to our west, huge rainfall amounts and severe flooding are not expected. According to the current track, rain totals of 2 to 3 inches are possible across much of the region. Isolated totals may reach 4 inches. The heaviest rain will likely be this afternoon through early tomorrow.

