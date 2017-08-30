IRMA UPDATE: Category 5 Hurricane Irma moving towards Florida

The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued today. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in southwest Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday. Irma has regained category 5 strength with only slight weakening expected before landfall. The latest track will keep the most severe direct impacts from Irma well to our west, with only fringe effects now expected across our region. The chances of the track shifting back further to the east have decreased significantly.

IRMA'S FRINGE EFFECTS INCLUDE:

*Gusty winds late Sunday through Monday night

*Minor coastal flooding during high tide from late Sunday through Monday night

*Periods of rain with some heavy downpours at times

*Low risk of an isolated tornado

WIND: While Irma will pass well to our west, the large size of the storm combined with a large area of high pressure well to our north will combine to produce a period of gusty winds from Sunday through Monday night. Winds on Sunday will increase to 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph at times. The gustiest winds will arrive on Monday with gusts to 35 mph likely through the afternoon and evening. A gusts to 40 mph will be possible especially near the beaches. No damaging winds are expected anywhere across our area.

COASTAL FLOODING/EROSION: Dangerously rough surf, a high risk of rip currents and increased wave heights of 3 to 6 feet will make our coastal waters very dangerous starting Sunday and lasting through Tuesday. Large breaking waves will arrive on Saturday and continue to increase through Monday. Beach erosion is likely as well especially in areas which were destroyed last year in Hurricane Matthew. Some areas of the beach could see dune overwash at times. During times of high tide, minor coastal flooding will be possible especially in flood prone areas of Garden City, Surfside Beach, Cherry Grove and North Myrtle Beach. Water level rises of 1 to 3 feet are possible.

Sunday high tide- 11:04am and 11:35pm

Monday high tide- 12:01pm

TORNADO: The far outer rainbands from Irma will be rotating onshore during the day Monday. Individual storms within these bands will have the risk of producing brief, isolated tornadoes.

RAIN: Because Irma will likely be moving fairly quickly and passing well to our west, huge rainfall amounts and severe flooding are not expected. According to the current track, rain totals of 2 to 3 inches are possible across much of the region. The heaviest rain will likely be early Monday through early Tuesday.

While the Grand Strand and Pee Dee will escape the worst of Irma, Florida, Georgia and western South Carolina are preparing for a significant hit. Winds over 100 mph are likely across a large portion of Florida. Areas near the Florida Keys, Miami, West Palm Beach and Naples could see winds as high as 120 mph to 150 mph. Very strong winds will spread well inland through southern and central Georgia where gusts to hurricane force are likely. Areas as far north as Atlanta could see wind gusts of 50 to 70 mph. Wind gusts across western South Carolina could reach 50 mph with rain totals over 6 inches possible.

