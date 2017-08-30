IRMA UPDATE: A break down of the local wind, rain, tornado and coastal flooding impacts

The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As hurricane Irma continues to move north tonight and Monday, the fringe effects will start to increase across South Carolina. The worst of the weather will arrive across the Grand Strand during the day on Monday. While conditions will be nothing like what the region saw from Hurricane Matthew, a few power outages and downed trees are likely.

IRMA'S FRINGE EFFECTS INCLUDE:

*Gusty winds today through Monday night

*Minor coastal flooding during high tide from late tomorrow through Monday night

*Dangerous rip currents, minor beach erosion, and gale force winds at sea.

*Periods of rain with some heavy downpours at times

*Low risk of an isolated tornado

Mobile users, tap here to view a slideshow of images showing the latest forecast tracks, potential impacts and more.



WIND: While Irma will pass well to our west, the large size of the storm combined with a large area of high pressure well to our north will combine to produce a period of gusty winds from tomorrow through Monday night. Winds today will increase to 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 to 35 mph at times by this evening. The gustiest winds will arrive on Monday with gusts to 35 mph likely through across much of the region in the morning. Peak wind gusts will reach 40 to 45 mph during the late afternoon and evening across the entire area. A few gusts to 50 are likely near the Grand Strand by late afternoon. These winds are nothing compared to the winds from Matthew, but isolated downed trees and power outages are possible.

COASTAL FLOODING/EROSION: Dangerously rough surf, a high risk of rip currents and increased wave heights of 3 to 8 feet will make our coastal waters very dangerous starting through Tuesday. Large breaking waves will continue to increase through Monday. Beach erosion is likely as well especially in areas which were destroyed last year in Hurricane Matthew. Some areas of the beach could see dune overwash at times. During times of high tide, minor coastal flooding will be possible especially in flood prone areas of Garden City, Surfside Beach, Cherry Grove and North Myrtle Beach. Water level rises of 1 to 3 feet are possible. Gale warnings are in effect now as winds will reach 30-40 knots just off shore.

Sunday high tide- 11:04am and 11:35pm

Monday high tide- 12:01pm

TORNADO: The far outer rainbands from Irma will be rotating onshore during the day Monday. Individual storms within these bands will have the risk of producing brief, isolated tornadoes.

RAIN: Because Irma will likely be moving fairly quickly and passing well to our west, huge rainfall amounts and severe flooding are not expected. According to the current track, rain totals of 2 to 3 inches are possible across much of the region. Isolated totals may reach 4 or 5 inches. The heaviest rain will likely be Monday afternoon through early Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.