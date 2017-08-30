FIRST ALERT: Irma's new forecast track maintains a possible SC landfall

The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.

Like WMBF First Alert Weather on Facebook for the latest weather news and forecasts in your Facebook news feed!

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The early morning update on Hurricane Irma maintains its strength as a Category 5 major hurricane, with winds only slightly weaker, around 180 mph.

Mobile users, tap here to view a slideshow of images showing the latest forecast tracks, potential impacts and more.

Based on the current timing, our area could begin to see the possibility of tropical storm force winds by Sunday night. Conditions are expected to worsen through Monday with the strongest part of the storm nearing South Carolina by Monday evening and overnight into Tuesday morning.

Our confidence is growing with the data, narrowing down the track to a couple possible scenarios.

A track up the Florida peninsula and then into extreme southern South Carolina or the Georgia coast would bring moderate impacts from storm surge, heavy rain and a tornado threat across the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee. The risk of damaging winds would be lower with this track, although strong and gusty winds as still possible. However, the storm’s interaction with land will weaken it slightly before reaching our area.

If Irma manages to stay east of the Florida coast and heads north into South Carolina, then much more severe impacts would be likely across our region. This potential track would mean a possible SC landfall from Charleston to Georgetown, making it a worst case scenario. This track would bring a high risk of storm surge, damaging winds to much of the area, flooding rain and a risk of tornadoes.

Either of those two tracks are looking more likely, but there remains a smaller chance the track moves well east of the Grand Strand and into coastal North Carolina or out to sea. This would still likely result in widespread rain, very rough surf, and some storm surge, but the risk of damaging winds and tornadoes would be much lower.

Yesterday, Hurricane Irma decimated the islands of Barbuda and Saint Martin with a direct hit. Pictures and footage coming in from the islands shows buildings leveled and debris littered across the islands. Disaster officials in Barbuda estimate 90% to 95% of the buildings on the island with a population of 1,600 people are severely damaged.

Overnight, Puerto Rico experienced hurricane force winds and torrential rain, but the hurricane’s eye stayed to the north, keeping the most extreme winds in the eyewall just offshore. This morning nearly 900,000 people on the island are without power.

Irma shows no signs of slowing down. With even warmer waters along its current projected path, the storm will keep its strength the same. Since reaching a Category 5 (winds above 157 mph) on Tuesday morning, Irma has kept her Category 5 status for 48 hours so far. This makes Irma's duration the fourth longest Atlantic storm to maintain its status at the top of the Saffir Simpson Scale.

Hurricane Irma’s track through the Caribbean islands continues today and tomorrow. It is expected to stay a Category 4 or 5 storm, as even warmer ocean waters continue to fuel this major hurricane. By Saturday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) projects Irma to reach the southern Bahamas, and from there, begin its turn northward.

Hurricane warnings are now in place for the northern Dominican Republic, Haiti and Turks and Caicos. Hurricane Watches are in effect for the Bahamas and northern Cuba. The NHC added that Hurricane watches will likely be issued for southern Florida today as the storm will move closer to the U.S. coast by later Saturday. It is still projected to be a major hurricane when it reaches Florida with winds of over 110 mph by Saturday afternoon.

Where Irma makes her northward turn is still the major factor in the forecast track beyond the next three days, and its potential impacts on South Carolina.

Continue to review your family hurricane plan in the event Irma impacts the Carolinas. Make sure you know which evacuation zone you live in and the evacuation route you need to take. Check and update your hurricane supply kit.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.