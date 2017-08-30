FIRST ALERT: Irma strengthens to a category 5

The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hurricane Irma has been steadily strengthening overnight and is now a category 5 hurricane with winds of 185 mph as it bears down on the northern Leeward Island. This makes Irma the strongest hurricane in the Atlantic basin outside of the Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico in the NHC records. A hurricane warning is in effect for Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts, and Nevis, Saint Martin, and Saint Barthelemy.

The latest forecast track maintains a category 5 storm through the Leeward Islands as it makes landfall tonight and past the Dominican Republic Thursday night. Irma finally weakens to a powerful cat. 4 hurricane as it moves past the Bahamas and Cuba most likely impacting both. Then, by early Sunday morning southern Florida will be under the gun with likely a landfalling category 4 hurricane. Beyond that, the forecast track track becomes a bit uncertain. The threat for a Carolinas direct impact is looking less likely, that could change in the coming days. We will most likely, at the very least, see indirect impacts by Monday into Tuesday of next week.

Now is the time to review your family hurricane plan in the event Irma impacts the Carolinas. Make sure you know which evacuation zone you live in and the evacuation route you need to take. Check and update your hurricane supply kit. Even if Irma passes harmlessly out to sea, we're in the most active part of hurricane season for the 2 months.

