FIRST ALERT: Irma strengthening, forecast to reach Category 2 strength

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Irma is gradually gaining strength in the central Atlantic Ocean and is now forecast to become a category 2 hurricane by the end of the week.

The latest forecast track has Irma continuing generally off towards the west over the next five days through the central Atlantic Ocean. Irma is expected to steadily strengthen with an upgrade to hurricane status expected on Thursday and possibly to category 2 status on Friday with winds of 105 mph. Conditions appear favorable across the Atlantic for further strengthening beyond five days as well.

Any potential threat to the US coast is still 9 to 11 days away, and a lot can change between now and then. At this point, there are two likely scenarios for where Irma may go by late next week.

SCENARIO 1 - OUT TO SEA: This scenario is supported by the American or 'GFS' forecast model and suggests that Irma will curve into the open Atlantic Ocean well away from the United States coastline.

SCENARIO 2 POTENTIAL THREAT: This scenario is supported by the European or 'EURO' forecast model and suggests that Irma will take a more southern track and be near the Bahamas by the end of next week. A hurricane in or near the Bahamas can often times be a threat to the east coast of the US, Florida or the Gulf of Mexico.

A wide range of forecast possibilities exist at this time and it's important to remember that any potential threat is still 9 to 11 days away.

