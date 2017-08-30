FIRST ALERT: Irma remains a category 5, possible scenarios and impacts explained

The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.

Like WMBF First Alert Weather on Facebook for the latest weather news and forecasts in your Facebook news feed!

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hurricane Irma remains an extremely dangerous category 5 hurricane with winds of 185 mph as it bears down on the northern Leeward Island. Irma will pass near or over Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts tonight, and just north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Wednesday.

The latest forecast track maintains a category 4 or 5 storm through the into the weekend with a west and west-northwest movement toward the vicinity of south Florida by the weekend. Beyond that, the forecast track track remains very uncertain with several possible scenarios.

The first scenario features Irma moving into south Florida then turning north and remaining primarily over land. This would allow Irma to weaken considerable before moving into Carolinas. This scenario would still likely bring locally heavy rainfall and a tornado threat to South Carolina, but the risk of damaging winds and storm surge would be much less. The European forecast model (EURO) continues to suggest this scenario as of Tuesday evening.

The second scenario would see Irma turning north before hitting south Florida, or only briefly moving into Florida before returning back into the Atlantic. This would allow Irma to maintain much more strength due to much less time over water. This scenario would be a more significant threat to South Carolina with rain, damaging winds, storm surge and tornadoes all a potential hazard. The GFS or American forecast model continues to support this second scenario.

At this point, either scenario is just as likely to happen. The forecast will gradually become more clear through Wednesday and Thursday.

Whether direct or indirect, any impacts from Irma would still not arrive until Monday or Tuesday of next week.

Now is the time to review your family hurricane plan in the event Irma impacts the Carolinas. Make sure you know which evacuation zone you live in and the evacuation route you need to take. Check and update your hurricane supply kit. Even if Irma passes harmlessly out to sea, we're in the most active part of hurricane season for the next 2 months.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.