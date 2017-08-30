FIRST ALERT: Irma now a category 3, likely to become a category 4

The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hurricane Irma continues to rapidly intensity and is now a category 3 hurricane with 115 mph winds.

The latest forecast track has Irma continuing generally off towards the west over the next five days through the central Atlantic Ocean. Irma is expected to continue to intensify and will likely become a category 4 hurricane by late in the weekend or early next week. It's possible the hurricane could reach category 5 status.

Any potential threat to the US coast is still 8 to 10 days away, and a lot can change between now and then. The latest round of forecast models continue to range from a threat to US east or gulf coast to a storm that passes out to sea.

SCENARIO 1 - OUT TO SEA: This scenario is supported by the American or 'GFS' forecast model and suggests that Irma will curve into the open Atlantic Ocean well away from the United States coastline.

SCENARIO 2 POTENTIAL THREAT: This scenario is supported by the European or 'EURO' forecast model and suggests that Irma will take a more southern track and be near the Bahamas by the end of next week. A hurricane in or near the Bahamas can often times be a threat to the east coast of the US, Florida or the Gulf of Mexico.

A more clear idea of where Irma may eventually go will emerge by early next week.

