FIRST ALERT- Irma likely to form later today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF)- An area of thunderstorms near the Cape Verde Islands off the coast of Africa is looking very well organized. According to the National Hurricane Center it has a 100% chance of becoming "Irma" later today.

Any threat to the US coast is still 10 to 12 days away, and a lot can change between now and then. There are two likely scenarios:

SCENARIO 1 (see image): It gets picked up by a cold front and pushed out to sea. This would be the best option.

SCENARIO 2 (see image): It misses the cold front and could threaten the US East Coast or Gulf Coast.

We will continue to monitor the forecast, but at this point, IF there is any threat, it is still nearly 2 weeks away. This will not be a threat for Labor Day Weekend.

