FIRST ALERT: Irma continues to strengthen, threat remains for the Southeast

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As of Monday afternoon, Hurricane Irma remains in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean as a powerful category 4 hurricane.

The latest forecast track for Hurricane Irma has shifted southward and westward especially by Friday and into Saturday of the upcoming weekend. This shift greatly increases the risk to The Bahamas, Cuba, and potentially south Florida. Hurricane conditions could be possible in southern Florida this weekend. Irma will likely fluctuate in intensity through the week, but is forecast to remain a powerful hurricane. The official forecast from the National Hurricane Center calls for Irma to be at category 4 strength through much of the week. It is possible that Irma could briefly reach category 5 intensity for a brief amount of time over the next several days.

A hurricane watch remains in effect for Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts, and Nevis, Saint Martin, and Saint Barthelemy.

The threat of an impact to the United States is increasing. The latest trend in forecast models the last several days has an increasing threat to Florida by the upcoming weekend and a reduced chance that Irma will pass harmlessly out to sea. While Florida has the highest risk of a direct impact at this point, a hit to the Carolinas cannot be ruled out. Fluctuations in the track and forecast models will likely continue the next several days.

If Irma were to impact the Carolinas, any potential impacts are still not likely until early next week.

Now is the time to review your family hurricane plan in the event Irma impacts the Carolinas. Make sure you know which evacuation zone you live in and the evacuation route you need to take. Check and update your hurricane supply kit. Even if Irma passes harmlessly out to sea, we're in the most active part of hurricane season for the 2 months.

