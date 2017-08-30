FIRST ALERT: Irma a powerful hurricane, threat to Carolinas still very uncertain

The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.

Like WMBF First Alert Weather on Facebook for the latest weather news and forecasts in your Facebook news feed!

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a brief period of weakening early Friday, Hurricane Irma has once again strengthened into a category 3 hurricane.

Hurricane Irma is currently moving to the west at 13 mph mph with 120 mph winds. The latest forecast track has Irma continuing generally off towards the west over the next five days through the central Atlantic Ocean. It will approach the east side of the Lesser Antilles Islands by Wednesday of next week potentially as a Category 3 or 4 storm. With very favorable conditions along the track, Irma may occasionally reach category 5 status.

Any potential threat to the US coast remains very uncertain. The latest round of forecast models continue to range from a threat to US east coast from the Carolinas to Florida, to Irma passing well out to sea.

The American or 'GFS' forecast model continues to suggest that Irma will likely recurve into the open Atlantic Ocean well away from the United States coastline.

The European or 'EURO' forecast model and suggests that Irma will take a more southern track and be near the Bahamas by the end of next week and into next weekend. A hurricane in or near the Bahamas can often times be a threat to the east coast of the US, Florida or the Gulf of Mexico.

More fluctuations in the forecast models are likely through the Labor Day weekend. By early next week, a more clear idea of the eventual path of Irma should start to become more clear. At this point, there is no threat from the tropics through the Labor Day weekend or next week. Any potential threat from Irma is still 8 to 10 days away. While there is no need for concern, make sure you download

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.