FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Irma rapidly strengthening. Forecast to b - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Irma rapidly strengthening. Forecast to be a major hurricane

By Marla Branson, Meteorologist
Connect
Hurricane Irma Hurricane Irma
Forecast Track Forecast Track

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hurricane Irma intensified rapidly overnight and is now a category 2 hurricane with 100 mph winds.

The latest forecast track has Irma continuing generally off towards the west over the next five days through the central Atlantic Ocean.  Irma is expected to quickly intensify to category 3 major hurricane tonight with winds of 115 mph and then become a category 4 major hurricane by Tuesday morning with 130 mph winds.

Any potential threat to the US coast is still 8 to 10 days away, and a lot can change between now and then. At this point, there are two likely scenarios for where Irma may go by late next week. 

SCENARIO 1 - OUT TO SEA:  This scenario is supported by the American or 'GFS' forecast model and suggests that Irma will curve into the open Atlantic Ocean well away from the United States coastline.

SCENARIO 2 POTENTIAL THREAT:  This scenario is supported by the European or 'EURO' forecast model and suggests that Irma will take a more southern track and be near the Bahamas by the end of next week.  A hurricane in or near the Bahamas can often times be a threat to the east coast of the US, Florida or the Gulf of Mexico. 

A wide range of forecast possibilities exist at this time, and it's important to remember that any potential threat is still 8 to 10 days away.   

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly