CCU collecting supplies for Harvey relief efforts - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

CCU collecting supplies for Harvey relief efforts

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Coastal Carolina University Athletics Department is collecting supplies to assist those in Texas affected by Hurricane Harvey and the flooding in its aftermath.

CCU students and staff, and community members are encourages to participate in the relief efforts.

Right now, the most pressing needs for those affected are for cleaning supplies and toiletries, according to a news release from the university. Below is a list of preferred donations.

CCU asks that donations be brought to Arcadia Hall, located at 132 Chanticleer Drive West at the CCU campus. Fans attending the season-opener football game against UMass on Saturday can drop supplies off at the Victory Bell next to Springs Books Stadium, or at the Alumni Tailgate at Blanton Park.

Those wishing to make a monetary donation to the Athletic Department for relief efforts can do so here.

"The Coastal Carolina Department of Athletics is once again willing and eager to assist those that have had their lives disrupted by a natural disaster," said Rosiek. "Last September we held a successful drive to help those affected by flooding in Louisiana, and we would like to replicate that effort to help the people of Houston. As a community that felt the effects of a hurricane last fall, we can certainly empathize with the people of Houston and their current situation."

Below is the list of needed items that CCU is seeking for the donation drive. Note that clothing and furniture will not be accepted. 

CLEANING KITS FOR FAMILIES (items placed in buckets for distribution) 
Buckets, Bleach 
Cleaning Solutions/Detergents 
`Shockwave' for mold 
Mops 
Brooms 
Paper Towels 
Large Garbage Bags 
Rubber Gloves 
Masks 
Scrub Brushes 
Scouring Pads
Sponges 
Air Freshener 
Vinegar

TOILETRIES 
Toothbrushes 
Toothpaste 
Hand Sanitizer (Travel Size) 
Shampoo & Conditioner 
First Aid Supplies 
Paper Towels 
Cloth Towels (wash cloths, bath towels, hand towels etc.) 
Bar Soap 
Hand Soap
Pull-up disposable adult diapers 
Feminine Hygiene Supplies (napkins, tampons) 
Disposable Razors & Shaving Cream

MISCELLANEOUS 
Bottled Water 
Nonperishable Food Items 
School Supplies 
Pet Supplies

