CCU collecting supplies for Harvey relief efforts

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Coastal Carolina University Athletics Department is collecting supplies to assist those in Texas affected by Hurricane Harvey and the flooding in its aftermath.

CCU students and staff, and community members are encourages to participate in the relief efforts.

Right now, the most pressing needs for those affected are for cleaning supplies and toiletries, according to a news release from the university. Below is a list of preferred donations.

CCU asks that donations be brought to Arcadia Hall, located at 132 Chanticleer Drive West at the CCU campus. Fans attending the season-opener football game against UMass on Saturday can drop supplies off at the Victory Bell next to Springs Books Stadium, or at the Alumni Tailgate at Blanton Park.

Those wishing to make a monetary donation to the Athletic Department for relief efforts can do so here.

"The Coastal Carolina Department of Athletics is once again willing and eager to assist those that have had their lives disrupted by a natural disaster," said Rosiek. "Last September we held a successful drive to help those affected by flooding in Louisiana, and we would like to replicate that effort to help the people of Houston. As a community that felt the effects of a hurricane last fall, we can certainly empathize with the people of Houston and their current situation."

Below is the list of needed items that CCU is seeking for the donation drive. Note that clothing and furniture will not be accepted.



CLEANING KITS FOR FAMILIES (items placed in buckets for distribution)

Buckets, Bleach

Cleaning Solutions/Detergents

`Shockwave' for mold

Mops

Brooms

Paper Towels

Large Garbage Bags

Rubber Gloves

Masks

Scrub Brushes

Scouring Pads

Sponges

Air Freshener

Vinegar

TOILETRIES

Toothbrushes

Toothpaste

Hand Sanitizer (Travel Size)

Shampoo & Conditioner

First Aid Supplies

Paper Towels

Cloth Towels (wash cloths, bath towels, hand towels etc.)

Bar Soap

Hand Soap

Pull-up disposable adult diapers

Feminine Hygiene Supplies (napkins, tampons)

Disposable Razors & Shaving Cream

MISCELLANEOUS

Bottled Water

Nonperishable Food Items

School Supplies

Pet Supplies

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.