Hartsville Police searching for persons of interest in burglary

Image of the car driven or owned by a possible person of interest in a home burglary. (Source: Hartsville Police)

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – The Hartsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person or persons of interest in a burglary on Pecan Drive.

Police posted an image of a white car seen on Pecan Drive, stating that the driver or passengers may be person(s) of interest in the burglary of a home on the street.

Anyone with information about the driver or owner of the car is asked to call Hartsville PD at 843-383-3011 or the Detective Division at 843-383-3029. Those with information can also leave a Facebook message on the Hartsville Police Facebook page.

